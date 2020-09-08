Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 29: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Hi!

A shower of beautiful prismatic shards falls down all around us, raining from the heavens in a sparkling display of splendor. Looking around at this wonder of nature, only one thought crosses my mind… We better get under shelter, those things are probably falling at terminal velocity. While we’re there, let’s talk about Kirby! Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

It’s time for Smashterpiece #29: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, a game where you can turn Kirby into a refrigerator. This fact makes it the greatest game of all time, this is not up for debate. We’re joined by Neal Ronaghan of Nintendo World Report to provide his further knowledge of the Kirby universe and provide a direct comparison to Kirby 64’s predecessor Kirby’s Dream Land 3. What do we think of the copy ability merging powers that this game gives Kirby? What are some of our favorite combos? How good is this game’s soundtrack? Gundam? All that and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time when we’re met with a terrible fate in a doomed world in Smashterpiece #30: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask!

