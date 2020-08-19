Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 28: Donkey Kong 64

Hail Sobek!

We have collected, collected some more, and then collected all over again. The collecting has worked to forge us into higher beings, made powerful by the immense potassium we have ingested that would kill any lesser ape were they to devour the bananas we have endured. Now, in our gluttonous sleep, there is only one question left to ask: how the hell is this one of Joe’s favorite games of all time? Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

That’s right, we’re back with our episode on the infamous Smashterpiece #28: Donkey Kong 64. What are the host’s differing views on this controversial game that ends our time in the 90’s? Why exactly does Joe like this game so much? How are the bosses and the dynamic soundtrack? All this and more in today’s episode!

Join us next time when we take off for the stars to collect some shards in Smashterpiece #29: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards!

