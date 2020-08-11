Smashterpieces Podcast BONUS - Final Fantasy VII Remake

Keep those gloves up.

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

Back in the olden days of 2019 we spent about three months both playing Final Fantasy VII, one of the most iconic and influential JRPGs ever made, for the first time. As luck would have it this was done just in time for Square Enix to release the first part of their heavily requested and highly anticipated remake. So how did it turn out? Is it comparable to the original in terms of quality, or should Square not have bothered? What do we think of some of the changes they made? How is everybody’s characterization in comparison to the original? Did the soundtrack meet our high expectations? How about that ending? All that and more in this very special bonus episode!

We’ll be back soon with our regular episode on Donkey Kong 64, see you then!

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!