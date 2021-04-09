Episode 267: Pac-Man Fever

After going over early Pac-Man 99 impressions, John tackles Star Wars: Republic Commando and Neal goes off on Fantasian and Apple Arcade.

We got 99 problems and winning in Pac-Man 99 ain't one. After John shares his Pac-Man 99 strats, he tells Neal all about Star Wars: Republic Commando and the pitfalls of the Switch port. A few digressions take us everywhere from Satoru Iwata to Resident Evil books and then Neal finally gets to unfurl his thoughts on Fantasian, as well as how ridiculous the bevy of new Apple Arcade additions last week was.

