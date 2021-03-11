Nintendo Among Backers Of Reformed E3 Show In Mid June 2021

Here's hoping they have better security this time.

E3 is returning after a year's absence with a new format, and Nintendo is one of the backers.

First reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the retooled E3 will be a digital only event running from June 12-15, 2021 (Saturday to Tuesday). Nintendo has been announced as attending along with Microsoft, Capcom, Konami, Take Two Interactive, Ubisoft, WB Games, and Koch Media.

Although E3's operators, the Electronic Software Association, have said more announcements are coming, currently among those not attending will be Square Enix, Sega/Atlus, Activision, and Bandai Namco. Some events of the show will be aired publicly, but there may be media-only days as well.