Nintendo Announces Pac-Man 99: Launching For Switch Online This Week

by Donald Theriault - April 6, 2021, 9:24 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

Wakka wakka wakka with 98 other jerks.

It'll be just under a week before the battle royale classics resume - with something even older than Mario.

Nintendo have announced Pac-Man 99 will be available for play by Nintendo Switch Online members beginning on April 7 (tomorrow) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The app is available to download now.

Although the game will be free for members, there will be paid themes that can change the appearance of the game to that of other Namco classics such as Dig Dug and Galaga.

Talkback

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor2 hours ago

>Wakka wakka wakka with 98 other jerks.

Title of my sex tape?

