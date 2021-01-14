Rare Renovation Titles Including Unlocalized Game Headline February Switch Online Library Additions

No first party games this month, before you ask.

The newest additions for the Switch's online retro library are some of the deepest cuts yet.

North America and Europe will receive three SNES games: January 1996 platformer Prehistorik Man, Telenet-developed 1993 fighting game Doomsday Warrior, and unlocalized platformer Psycho Dream. Psycho Dream was planned for localization as "Dream Probe" but never ended up launching outside Japan. The NES library will add the prequel to Solomon's Key released in 1993 as "Fire 'n Ice".

Japan's library will include Psycho Dream, Mario's Super Picross, Fire 'n Ice (as Solomon's Key 2), and Shin Megami Tensei II.