Episode 202 - Paying The Paper Piper

Xander drops by to talk about none other than Paper Mario The Origami King!
Paper Mario The Origami King is finally here!!! Well, I mean it really wasn't much of a wait considering we only found out about its existence few months back, but that won't put a damper on our excitement. Since it is a Paper Mario game, it's only right that we bring Xander on to discuss. We go in depth on Nintendo's newest offering, but don't worry, no spoilers!
Xander (@morningshark) drops by to talk about none other than #PaperMarioTheOrigamiKing!https://t.co/lyUv5QYyN8 pic.twitter.com/Y3AziGcx0D— TalkNintendoPodcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 23, 2020
