Episode 202 - Paying The Paper Piper

Xander drops by to talk about none other than Paper Mario The Origami King!

Paper Mario The Origami King is finally here!!! Well, I mean it really wasn't much of a wait considering we only found out about its existence few months back, but that won't put a damper on our excitement. Since it is a Paper Mario game, it's only right that we bring Xander on to discuss. We go in depth on Nintendo's newest offering, but don't worry, no spoilers!

