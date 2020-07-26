Episode 683: Reggie's Strangely Square Back

He isn't as tall as you've been lead to believe.

Xander continues his campaign through NWR's podcasts with a pitstop at RFN this week.

I feel 100% confident that he did not get to talk about Reggie's weirdly square back, SMTV's proof of life videos, or an update on the fugitive responsible for the Boom Blox Bash Party artwork.

Guillaume, our secret agent in the field, is out trying to get intel on these criminals.

New Business this week: KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! has a sequel, Consider It More! James tried to be considerate, but he couldn't. He also tried to Conduct TOGETHER! on his own, and again, he couldn't. Jon is still playing Mega Man X, and now he's getting ready for part 2 of the NHL 2020 season with NHL 20. Greg is taking Splatterhouse to to its roots with a cutie Splatterhouse game, Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Grafitti! Yeah, that's a real thing. Finally, Xander talks Paper Mario: The Origami King. We tried to put a new spin on it, but doing things well isn't the RFN way. He's also working out with Ring Fit.

After the break we answer two emails: what misguided edict has kept Tanabe from putting a mohawk on a Goomba, and what new Smash character would elicit the most delightful pantomime from Sakurai.

You can gesticulate your question in our general direction, but it's probably more effective to send us an email.