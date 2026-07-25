Episode 985: Really, Square-Enix? Still No Upgrade Path For Various Daylife!?

Square-Enix continues to deny its true fans.

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James is out this week, as he decided to (in his own words) "live large, peace suckazzzz". We don't have to like it, but we maybe have to respect it. But probably not.

This week's New Business has Greg discussing Splatoon Raiders and Goemon Collection, Gui talking Mario Tennis Fever and Absolum, and Jon finishing Great Circle and beginning Halo Campaign Evolved.

Email dives into what the next 2D-to-3D shift might be, why Square Enix can't decide if it wants to provide upgrades for old games or not, and which games might benefit from an upgrade using Switch 2 features.