Episode 985: Really, Square-Enix? Still No Upgrade Path For Various Daylife!?

Square-Enix continues to deny its true fans.
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James is out this week, as he decided to (in his own words) "live large, peace suckazzzz". We don't have to like it, but we maybe have to respect it. But probably not.
This week's New Business has Greg discussing Splatoon Raiders and Goemon Collection, Gui talking Mario Tennis Fever and Absolum, and Jon finishing Great Circle and beginning Halo Campaign Evolved.
Email dives into what the next 2D-to-3D shift might be, why Square Enix can't decide if it wants to provide upgrades for old games or not, and which games might benefit from an upgrade using Switch 2 features.
- (00:02:15) New Business - Splatoon Raiders
- (00:18:19) Goemon Collection
- (00:21:29) Mario Tennis Fever
- (00:29:56) Absolum
- (00:38:00) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Halo: Campaign Evolved
- (00:58:30) Listener Mail - The next giant leap in gaming?
- (01:26:40) Square-Enix's confounding upgrade path strategy
- (01:48:50) The Switch 2 upgrades we crave
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Life Will Change" from Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It was selected by Syrenne McNulty. All rights reserved by Nintendo Company Limited.