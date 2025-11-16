Episode 952: My Name Used To Be on the Masthead, James

The birth of a new lie and a new meme.

Nintendo World Report has been around a long time. I wont retrace the entire site history - someone already did that. That said, the most nascent form of the site kicked off in 1999 - moving through multiple names before finally arriving at our permanent NWR name in 2006.

It was around this time Radio Free Nintendo started - the "pgcpodcast" filenames for first few episodes reflect the site's former acronym.

Sometime soon after, I joined the site.

In 2009 Jon became site director. I know this is staggering to those of you who were not around at the time, but I am not making that up.

We relaunched the site in its current layout in 2012, soon-after Jon handed over responsibilities for the site's management. I am not suggesting the long-delayed redesign was the result of Jon, he actually was deeply involved in the exhausting testing process. I am however willing to imply it for comedy's sake.

With all that being said, this week he made a new baffling and provable false statement: that his name was ever in the site's masthead.

I challenge you to go find current site director John Rairdin's name in the masthead.

It's not there. It's never been there. We've never listed the site director in the masthead.

We were all here at the time - we know it wasn't there. At the same time, I love this as a retort to whatever I was challenging him on at the time. It's absurd, but also it lends itself to being thrown back at him:

"Balls-related puns, my name used to be on the masthead, James."

- Me, quoting Jon back at him.

I think this one is going to stick around. It's just instantly silly.

History lessons aside, we start the show with Listener Mail this week. First off, we try to describe what "finishing" our game collections looks like. We then explore games with a version on "lesser" systems that outstrips the main platform. Lastly, we try to identify the best minigames in gaming.

After a break, we tackle some New Business. Greg spent some time with Kirby Air Riders: Global Test Ride and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Guillaume finished Donkey Kong Bananza and has some takes. Lastly, he digs into Taito Milestones 3.

We want emails and RetroActive ideas. You're in a very short timeline. Send them.