Episode 934: Nintendo Is Not Serious

Timeline? More like the Donkey Kong CRIMEline.

Is it possible to write the podcast article before the podcast has even been recorded? This is a question completely unworthy of being answered, and yet as of right now that's exactly what I'm trying to do.

I think it a bit funny that this article showing to staff as a draft article, a day before the show is even recorded, will undoubtedly draw at least a few onlookers curious what could possibly be here. I had not contemplated if a podcast article could be conceptual art, but given that this article will one day be posted - and this entire question no longer relevant - this is at least as much art as Cattelan's Banana.

I will now take $6.2m from some crypto scammer for this golden banana.

DID YOU SEE WHAT I DID THERE?

This week Donkey Kong Bananza (00:03:07) launched, and Greg and James are knee deep in the destroyed earth in pursuit of the golden fruit. The game has been out less than 24 hours, so impressions are obviously early - but our love for The Big Ape is legendary and there will definitely be more updates to come.

Jon has not been giving love to...the big ape, and has instead decided to look into Callisto Protocol (00:56:07), a survivor horror game published by civil defendant #1 Krafton.

After a break we tackle two Listener Mail questions. First we tackle a Retroactive-focused game (01:14:25), where we guess former RetroActive games based on their Retro Achievements. We. Beat. Ass. Our second email asks if Nintendo is now hostile to timeline perverts(01:35:32). God willing.

I will admit, I have been deeply disturbed by the recent lack of Listener Mail. Every week, I use this space to cajole you to send us questions, comments, ideas, rhetoric, fan fictions, original musical compositions, third-person narratives, cave art, stage plays, bawdy poetry, allegories, thesis papers, or GAMES.

GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMES.

However, I have played you a cruel trick, two if you're reading this before the podcast even exists. It seems the email webform I link to every week is not working. I was informed today that a listener had sent us an email, and yet I didn't see it. After some testing, we confirmed that the form has decided that it no longer wishes for RFN to have a Listener Mail segment. While I generally support personification of technical contrivances as lazy individuals - I still need your questions. If you used the webform to send them you need to send them again. You know the email address, I say it every show.

I suppose if your only involvement with RFN is to read this article every week you may not know the email address. It's also true that you could be Jon Lindemann and not know it, despite being on about 40% of the episodes. But, I know that nobody only reads this article without listening to the show, because nobody reads this article at all. Not even me. I can put anything here! See above! So for now, send your Listener Limericks via conventional email. I'll look into the webform. The link will return to these parts once it is corrected.