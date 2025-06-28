Episode 931: F-Zero GuiX

You know what the G stands for.

It's an all-email RFN as we catch up on the backlog. James is out this week, signaling a return to the dignity, professionalism, and focused discussion that only Jon's hosting can provide.

First we revisit Jon's recent GameStop odyssey and discuss our further adventures in the land of Pro Memberships. We then offer what past games we think would be great candidates for Switch 2 upgraded editions. After the break we tackle how to cope with the punishment of F-Zero GX, whether or not Nintendo would release new games for virtual consoles, and what we might do with a modern Princess Peach game and the series as a whole.

We also learn that Git Gud should really be Git Gui'd. Learn the tracks, you scrub!