Episode 928: Ultra-Italian Luigi

The Switch 2 has arrived, and with it Jon and James have returned.

For three weeks, you have been spared J&J Nightmare Factory, and now they return like a dark specter stalking the lands. Crops will fail, children will quake, dogs will... pee in places it is inconvenient for you as a pet owner...

I really can't fathom having a dog and having carpeted floors. It just seems like you're asking to fight a losing battle, between the shedding and the urine. And lord, just the general smell. Hardwood is the way to go...

Wait, sorry Switch 2.

We start the show with some impressions of the hardware, and the process of getting it. James bought Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (00:11:33) FOR YOU! He has impressions FOR YOU about the challenges, facts, quizzes, and yes the fact it has a price tag. After a break, we go into the game that...literally everyone is talking about, Mario Kart World (00:59:33). Keep in mind, Switch 2 had only been out 20 hours as of recording, so treat this as early impressions.

Beyond Switch 2, we also address... GameCube games on NSO for Switch 2 (02:06:23)! The fact NES Bionic Commando is in Street Fighter 6... ON SWITCH 2! And the new convenient ways to post screenshots and video on... you get the joke.

An artist is never appreciated in his time, I'm going to go watch more Mr. Iguana matches!