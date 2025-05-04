Episode 925: DK Order 66

Move out, deploy that Kong!
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
The Kong has had it too good for too long. It's time for a change.
This week we start with Listener Mail. Is Nintendo dropping Fire Emblem hints (00:02:44)? Is Melee coming to Switch 2 Virtual Console (00:13:07)? Is F-Zero back for real (01:02:13)? How would we build a Yoko Shimomura best-of album? Where can you ask? Why, here!
After a break we have some New Business. Greg has an update on Xenoblade Chronicles X (01:36:58) and he's also playing some Rift of the Necrodancer (01:41:19). Guillaume is looking at the NSO preview games Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Remaster (01:44:02) and Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (01:55:29). Lastly, a look at Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (02:02:30) and Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (02:13:30). Jon doesn't have much to update and James has disappeared.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Ken's Theme" from Street Fighter II (Arcade). It was requested by A.G. All rights reserved by Capcom Co., Ltd.