Episode 925: DK Order 66

Move out, deploy that Kong!

The Kong has had it too good for too long. It's time for a change.

This week we start with Listener Mail. Is Nintendo dropping Fire Emblem hints (00:02:44)? Is Melee coming to Switch 2 Virtual Console (00:13:07)? Is F-Zero back for real (01:02:13)? How would we build a Yoko Shimomura best-of album? Where can you ask? Why, here!

After a break we have some New Business. Greg has an update on Xenoblade Chronicles X (01:36:58) and he's also playing some Rift of the Necrodancer (01:41:19). Guillaume is looking at the NSO preview games Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Remaster (01:44:02) and Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (01:55:29). Lastly, a look at Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (02:02:30) and Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (02:13:30). Jon doesn't have much to update and James has disappeared.