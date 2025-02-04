Episode 919: Your Number 5 Podcast for 16-bit Koei Games According to Robots

I love you too, robot.
This week, a bunch of Koei SNES games coming to NSO (00:01:14), perfect for the #5 Strategy Podcast.
Also, Xenoblade Chronicles X is out. We have a lot to say, considering we'd played a combined six hours (00:21:04). Jon is also playing a different open world game, Monster Hunter Wilds (01:05:54). Guillaume is still catching up on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (01:016:57), and we take a trip down RFN memory lane.
After a break we tackle a Listener Mail question about the "ideal" Switch 2 year one (01:40:24) and give our Switchmas 2, the Re-Switchening predictions. Email me.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "The Paradise Lost of Norman" from Ys X: Nordics.. Composition by Yukihiro Jindo. It was selected by James. All rights reserved by Nihon Falcom Corporation K.K.