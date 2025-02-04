Episode 919: Your Number 5 Podcast for 16-bit Koei Games According to Robots

I love you too, robot.

This week, a bunch of Koei SNES games coming to NSO (00:01:14), perfect for the #5 Strategy Podcast.

Also, Xenoblade Chronicles X is out. We have a lot to say, considering we'd played a combined six hours (00:21:04). Jon is also playing a different open world game, Monster Hunter Wilds (01:05:54). Guillaume is still catching up on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (01:016:57), and we take a trip down RFN memory lane.

After a break we tackle a Listener Mail question about the "ideal" Switch 2 year one (01:40:24) and give our Switchmas 2, the Re-Switchening predictions. Email me.