Episode 913: Mario Is Curious, if You Will

I will not.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week we're going to keep it quick!

Greg has the Switch port Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (00:02:06). James is angry at Nintendo for putting more garbage [Super Ninja Boy] on Nintendo Switch Online (00:33:13). Guillaume has beaten the first Final Fantasy in its Pixel Remaster form (00:58:13). He's also been playing Ridge Racer 64 (01:13:32), also on NSO. Lastly, he's playing bad arcade games (01:18:16).

After a break we hit Listener Mail: Tactics Ogre or Unicorn Overlord (01:27:04), we guess some more C-Words (01:44:43), and we review our memories of Super Mario Bros. on its impending anniversary (01:49:03). Email me; I miss you