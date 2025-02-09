Episode 913: Mario Is Curious, if You Will

I will not.
This week we're going to keep it quick!
Greg has the Switch port Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (00:02:06). James is angry at Nintendo for putting more garbage [Super Ninja Boy] on Nintendo Switch Online (00:33:13). Guillaume has beaten the first Final Fantasy in its Pixel Remaster form (00:58:13). He's also been playing Ridge Racer 64 (01:13:32), also on NSO. Lastly, he's playing bad arcade games (01:18:16).
After a break we hit Listener Mail: Tactics Ogre or Unicorn Overlord (01:27:04), we guess some more C-Words (01:44:43), and we review our memories of Super Mario Bros. on its impending anniversary (01:49:03). Email me; I miss you
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Star Wolf" from Star Fox: Assault.. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.