Episode 912: Mi-AI-moto Has Gone Rogue, All Tables Are In Danger

This week SEGA has a business idea for you: business ideas (00:00:00). Imagine waking up and saying "What would SEGA think of this problem?"

We asked for your "investor questions," which is a polite way of saying we asked you to make fun of the investor briefings. We got more content than we had time for. What we did get to: can we literally kill physical games (00:20:50), can we deflate the Japanese economy (00:29:15), why don't we [Nintendo] have an MOMRPG (00:46:12), AI and Google trying valiantly to summarize AI (00:55:11), Swixbox (01:13:55), bringing back Miitomo as a blockchain scam (01:25:29) and flooding the eShop for maximum income (01:38:36). Y'all are demented.

After a break, we roll into some New Business. Guillaume is playing 3DS launch game Ridge Racer 3D (01:50:07), which is nicely timed to the release of Ridge Racer 64 on NSO. He is also upgrading his Xbox for reasons unknown even to us (02:07:14). Jon is trapped in No Man's Sky and its endless new content (02:15:38). Greg has DKC: Returns (02:27:41) and we also talk about the new SNES expansion game Sutte Hakkun.

