Episode 909: Hiding a Switch In Our Giant Vest Pocket

Jon is back, and so is Xenoblade Chronicles X (00:01:54)!

After we spend entirely too long dissecting three minute the trailer, we tackle some Listener Mail. First we try to break-down how the Switch's successor should/will be announced (00:26:57). Then, we name the most infamous Nintendo final bosses and the best Zelda bosses (00:53:58).

After a break, we roll onto New Business. First, Greg finally wraps up Mario and Luigi: Brothership(01:38:54). Jon spent his travel time with Metroid Prime Remastered (02:00:10), Contra Anniversary Collection (02:04:58), and Firewatch. Guillaume wraps up New Business with 1000xResist (02:09:43).

