Episode 909: Hiding a Switch In Our Giant Vest Pocket

Jon is back, and so is Xenoblade Chronicles X (00:01:54)!
After we spend entirely too long dissecting three minute the trailer, we tackle some Listener Mail. First we try to break-down how the Switch's successor should/will be announced (00:26:57). Then, we name the most infamous Nintendo final bosses and the best Zelda bosses (00:53:58).
After a break, we roll onto New Business. First, Greg finally wraps up Mario and Luigi: Brothership(01:38:54). Jon spent his travel time with Metroid Prime Remastered (02:00:10), Contra Anniversary Collection (02:04:58), and Firewatch. Guillaume wraps up New Business with 1000xResist (02:09:43).
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Bobbing Basalt" from Donkey Kong Country Returns. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.