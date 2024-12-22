This restaurant specializes in the tenderest of orders.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week we're back at full strength, and we recorded two episodes to get us through the holiday season.

Episode 906 is an email show. We planned to do about 90 minutes and a few emails. Frequent listeners can finish this thought. For those who cannot: we only did two emails and it took over two hours. The first email asks if our personal "top" games list is constantly evolving and the second is - and I am not making a joke - a Jon Lindemann trivia contest (00:50:02). You would think Jon would have a commanding advantage in such an exercise. You would be incorrect.

You can send us less insane games here.

Next week is our RetroActive on Professor Layton and the Curious Village, but like I said earlier - it's already been recorded.