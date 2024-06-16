Episode 879: Frequently Discussing Showponies

It's just what we do around here.

Jon's back this week, but Gui is still out.

Not a lot to say about this week's show. James has left his mark on Google's AI Overviews, a "leaker" is the subject of an international investigation, and RFN "leaks" Nintendo's upcoming Direct. Remember, anything we're wrong about is just them changing it to spite us.

Gui's back next week, maybe send him a welcome back message.

Have a weird video.