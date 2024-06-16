Episode 879: Frequently Discussing Showponies

It's just what we do around here.
Jon's back this week, but Gui is still out.
Not a lot to say about this week's show. James has left his mark on Google's AI Overviews, a "leaker" is the subject of an international investigation, and RFN "leaks" Nintendo's upcoming Direct. Remember, anything we're wrong about is just them changing it to spite us.
Gui's back next week, maybe send him a welcome back message.
Have a weird video.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Staff Roll" from Donkey Kong (when played via Super Game Boy). Composition by Taisuke Araki. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.