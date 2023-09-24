Episode 841: HAL Is Playing Hardball

Never drive a hard bargain with your landlord.

Sometimes we call episodes of this show a trainwreck. That's not today. Today is the more mundane version of train-related issues: a late arrival.

We wanted to start the show with some email, given that it had been a minute since we did a dedicated email segment. Instead we only handled two emails.

And that was the entire show.

I'm not kidding; there's no second segment. The show just ends. We spent two hours on two emails. It's unthinkable. We talked about two topics: where are the handheld games on Nintendo Switch Online and what makes a game "outdated." They're broad topics, but good grief!

Help us out here. Send us some short emails, with specific topics. Help us stay on task.