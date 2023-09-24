Episode 841: HAL Is Playing Hardball

Never drive a hard bargain with your landlord.
Sometimes we call episodes of this show a trainwreck. That's not today. Today is the more mundane version of train-related issues: a late arrival.
We wanted to start the show with some email, given that it had been a minute since we did a dedicated email segment. Instead we only handled two emails.
And that was the entire show.
I'm not kidding; there's no second segment. The show just ends. We spent two hours on two emails. It's unthinkable. We talked about two topics: where are the handheld games on Nintendo Switch Online and what makes a game "outdated." They're broad topics, but good grief!
Help us out here. Send us some short emails, with specific topics. Help us stay on task.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is The Valedictory Elegy (guitar ver.) from Baten Kaitos Origins by Motoi Sakuraba. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.