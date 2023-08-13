Episode 835: Horus vs. Horace

Homonyms and mythonyms.

We're preparing for RFN season 6, five years into season 5.

First order of business: Fixing the RSS feed... yeah, it's busted again. Second order of business: A mascot.

Should we spend efforts coming up with a new plan to boost listeners? What about some new music to start the show? How about redesigned art?

No. A mascot.

This week, this becomes something of a rolling debate, so submit your votes.

New Business this week: Gui and James are still in Pikmin 4, but Gui is also looking at Pikmin 1+2 HD. Lastly, he's looking at cooking-based story game Venba. Jon is playing the Genesis version of Ghouls 'n Ghosts. This turns into a long, unfocused, conversation on weird console/micro-computer ports. Come for the guy in his boxers, stay for the Amstrad CPC. Greg has impressions on the demo of Patrick's Parabox (Disclaimer: friend-of-the-show Syrenne has involvement in the game), and he actually beat Kirby's Tilt 'n' Tumble.

Listener Mail this week has two questions. The first asks what games were "perfect" for their system, and the second is the quest for a mascot. You can vote here.