Episode 832: Alex Jones' Shelf-Stable 1-2 Switch Bucket

Iron Man is out this week, but that doesn't prevent James, Greg, and Guillaume from recording a 10 minute segment on robophilia in Sly Stallone's directorial oeuvre.

This week in New Business, James starts the show with a frighteningly long segment discussing authentic Horace Showpony masks. He then actually has New Business, having played turn-based space strategy game Chaos Galaxy. Sadly the game is lacking the drama he needs to get juiced up. Greg has some early impressions of Pikmin 4, owing entirely to his time zone advantages over the rest of his co-hosts. Guillaume closes out New Business talking Ridge Racer 6 (on Xbox) and his desire to see Ridge Racer make its way to Switch.

After a break, Listener Mail erupts into a giant ball of fire. Stay tuned after the end music to hear all of that. It doesn't get dramatically better after we recover the show. This week we talk about word salad eShop titles and good character design. You can send us your SEO-driven questions here.