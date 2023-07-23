Episode 832: Alex Jones' Shelf-Stable 1-2 Switch Bucket

Guaranteed to promote so my thyroid health you'll grow extra thyroids!
Iron Man is out this week, but that doesn't prevent James, Greg, and Guillaume from recording a 10 minute segment on robophilia in Sly Stallone's directorial oeuvre.
This week in New Business, James starts the show with a frighteningly long segment discussing authentic Horace Showpony masks. He then actually has New Business, having played turn-based space strategy game Chaos Galaxy. Sadly the game is lacking the drama he needs to get juiced up. Greg has some early impressions of Pikmin 4, owing entirely to his time zone advantages over the rest of his co-hosts. Guillaume closes out New Business talking Ridge Racer 6 (on Xbox) and his desire to see Ridge Racer make its way to Switch.
After a break, Listener Mail erupts into a giant ball of fire. Stay tuned after the end music to hear all of that. It doesn't get dramatically better after we recover the show. This week we talk about word salad eShop titles and good character design. You can send us your SEO-driven questions here.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Stage Select (Pikmin 2) from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.