Episode 790: The Canadian Music that Distracted Us

I'm not going to spend a bunch of time on today's article, because you only read it when I say you wont and because I was on a long bike ride today.
Here's a polar bear.
Polar bear pic.twitter.com/1ZD93JxRBz— James Jones (@NWR_James) September 25, 2022
Note: not an actual polar bear. I respect red lights while on a bicycle, but I would make an exception.
New Business
- Jon: Pocket Card Jockey - Gambling on yourself, and losing.
- James: eShop Failures and Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Hurting yourself for others' amusement
- Greg: Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League - Updates on multiplayer Nintendo service games, as a service to you
- Guillaume: Doom II, Doom 64, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Hellspawn, Hellspawn, Pirate ghosts: it's spooky season!
Listener Mail
- Jon Lindemann's not self-written sexiness concern.
- Distracting foes with musical interludes.
As always, send 'em.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Elaice Highway (Daytime) from Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.