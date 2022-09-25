We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Radio Free Nintendo
3DSSwitch

Episode 790: The Canadian Music that Distracted Us

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - September 25, 2022, 6:03 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Everything we do, we do it for you.

I'm not going to spend a bunch of time on today's article, because you only read it when I say you wont and because I was on a long bike ride today.

Here's a polar bear.

Note: not an actual polar bear. I respect red lights while on a bicycle, but I would make an exception.

New Business

  • Jon: Pocket Card Jockey - Gambling on yourself, and losing.
  • James: eShop Failures and Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Hurting yourself for others' amusement
  • Greg: Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League - Updates on multiplayer Nintendo service games, as a service to you
  • Guillaume: Doom II, Doom 64, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Hellspawn, Hellspawn, Pirate ghosts: it's spooky season!

Listener Mail

  • Jon Lindemann's not self-written sexiness concern.
  • Distracting foes with musical interludes.

As always, send 'em.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Elaice Highway (Daytime) from Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

