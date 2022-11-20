Episode 798: That China Warrior Je Ne Sais Quoi

I do know big sprites, and these? Big.

This week we do a little house cleaning before our week off and the upcoming RetroActive on Kirby and the Rainbow Curse. That means we start the show with some Listener Mail. This week we look at: confusing controller layouts, what makes Xenoblade Chronicles X special, and the New 3DS making us all old. You can cue us up to talk about the latest developments in the Japanese legal system here.

Gui had a little New Business he wanted to get off his plate, so we close the show with a chat on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Just a reminder: we're doing a live RetroActive on Kirby and the Rainbow Curse as part of Episode 800. We'll be recording on December 10. Time will be posted later. You can also drop your thoughts here, and we may use them as part of the show.