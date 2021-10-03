Episode 741: Mario's Poop Joke Sommelier

"Koopa Poopa" -Jon Lindemann, an adult.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

We're joined by a very special guest this week: Dr. Jonathan Metts. The former host of RFN is here to talk Actraiser Renaissance, the most inscrutable announcement from last week's Nintendo Direct. It turns out there's a lot more "new" in this package than the visuals, and the trailer did a terrible job advertising any of it. He also gives his take on WarioWare: Get It Together!, and its unique take on the WarioWare microgame concept. James is playing Bonfire Peaks, yet another game worked on by friend of the show Syrenne. It's a puzzle game where you have to climb a mountain while holding crates. There's more to it than that, but I have to make you listen to the show. Guillaume has 100% completed Psychonauts 2, a game that is perfectly in tune with his sense of humor. It features a litany of improvements over its predecessor, fueled by The Power of Money! He also has been reading Super Mario-kun, a Japanese manga about the Mario world where everything is just a setup for a poop joke. Jon closes New Business with Diablo II: Resurrected. It proves to be a very solid and faithful remake, of a very old game, from a company with very real issues.

After the break, we tackle a duo of Listener Mail. Early in the show, there is a promise of questions focused on last week's Direct but we lied. Deal with it. Instead, we talk about which Nintendo character needs to be shot into space and what character should be included as the last Smash DLC in order to beat the pandemic. Yeah, I don't get it either. You can befuddle and bewilder by sending an email.

RetroActive 50: Little King's Story's will be in TWO EPISODES! Post your thoughts here.