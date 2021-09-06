Episode 738: An Entire Timeline Devoted to Panther Caroso's Pheromones Lingering in an Elevator

There's only three timelines. One involves a fake moustache. It isn't this one.

James is back and kicks-off the show with a retelling from the story of Dr. Metts' wedding, in which Jon is the predictable villain. After an introduction that is in no way whatsoever self-indulgent, he allows Jon to redeem himself with a report on his newfound love of roguelikes, and in this case for Dead Cells. Guillaume is playing the recent re-release of Quake, one of the seminal first person shooters. James has a deep dive on the somewhat shallow Indie World title Islanders. Lastly, Greg concludes New Business with final thoughts on Axiom Verge 2 before advising you go watch NWR's documentary on Star Fox Command.

After a break we tackle a trio of Listener Mail. This week we pad the Switch's launch line-up, excoriate bad endings, and play a dumb Amiibo trivia game. You can send us your quizzes via the inbox.

RetroActive number 50 is at hand. Little King's Story's time will soon follow. Post comments here.