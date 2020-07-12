Episode 681: Eyeglasses in the Shed

God Slayer is such a better name.
It's time for our RetroActive on Crystalis, the Zelda-like NES RPG from SNK. Luckily, we're joined by RFN alumnus, and Crystalis mega-fan, Jonny Metts. This is over two hours of pure Crystalis discussion. We touch on: the big themes, the strange text, the frenetic combat, and a very stupid puzzle involving eyeglasses.
Buckle-up and enjoy, and if you haven't played it, Crystalis is available on the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection or the NES Online Games. Give it a go!
As always, you an send us your questions here.
