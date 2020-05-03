Episode 671: Stork Genes

Procreation in the Mushroom Kingdom is both fraught and horrifying.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's another inversion week, so we kick the show off with Listener Mail. Because you all absolutely refused to stop asking me about the latest Dr. Mario World abominations, we reluctantly talk about three Goomba masquerading as a medical professional, despite the prevalence of babies in the field indicating no such duplicity is required. We also discus Nintendo's strategy in "revolution" and "evolution" in console design, such as it exists, and take that rascal Mario out of his games and try to see if just maybe he could show up in other genres. Send the emails along.

After the break we do some New Business. Guillaume is eating trash chickens in Streets of Rage 4, James is...doing uncomfortably James-like things in Sakura Wars, and Greg is playing Mechstermination Force and Super Mario Maker 2.