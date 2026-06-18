I'm just going to assume we remain buddies.

Super Scram Kitty may at first look familiar to fans of the Wii U indie classic Scram Kitty and His Buddy on Rails. But Super Scram Kitty is more than just a port of that 2014 shooter. Rather it is a fundamental reworking that results in something quite different. Your goal of rescuing cats from mice aboard a space station remains the same. But the core movement mechanics have been entirely reinvented.

Super Scram Kitty mixes elements of 2D platforming and shooting into something entirely unique. Your movement is limited to the edges of walls and rails, and you can shoot in the opposite direction of the wall you’re currently attached to. Holding down the fire button allows you to lock your firing direction while moving to a different section of wall. You can also launch yourself off from walls to attach to others. This is where the fundamental difference between Scram Kitty and His Buddy on Rails and Super Scram Kitty comes into play. In this new version, you are no longer physically tethered to walls, but rather you can leap freely from one to another. This gives the player much more freedom of mobility but also puts them in a dangerous spot if they don’t have a good place to land. You’ll always fall back in the direction that you launched from after the peak of your jump so if you aren’t careful, you can find yourself drifting off into space if you make an irresponsible leap. I do find that it raises the skill ceiling significantly while admittedly altering the feel of the experience.

Each level contains multiple cats to be found. Some are being held by enemy mice, others appear only if you reach the end of the level with full health, and others require you to collect everything in a given stage. Progression from level to level is predicated on having enough cats to unlock the next stage. If you’re always getting at least a few cats in every stage, it's pretty easy to always have multiple unlocked stages available. The downside here is that it is easy to get drawn away by more challenging levels that you’ve unlocked early, before inevitably needing to trudge back to the easier levels to clean up.

Like its predecessor, Super Scram Kitty isn’t a particularly complicated game. The basic premise is immediately understandable, and you could be forgiven for thinking it's too simple in the opening levels. But it quickly becomes obvious that you’ll need to master this unique movement system to progress into the later levels and that is where Super Scram Kitty shines. There really is nothing else that plays quite like it. The changes made for this edition of the game make it feel almost like an entirely new game, even if you, like me, have fond memories of playing it on Wii U.