The clones of Ryu are all over the Switch.

A distinct and separate eShop release of Ninja Gaiden II (the NES game - not the Xbox 360 game) is a weird thing, considering Ninja Gaiden II was newly added to the NES Nintendo Switch Online app in November 2025. As of right now, you can spend $20 per year (or manipulate a $35 per year Family Plan the right way) to play Ninja Gaiden II in the Nintendo Switch Online app (along with a variety of other games and perks). That version has the ability to rewind and relatively fine emulation. Or you can spend $8 for just Ninja Gaiden II in its new Console Archives form. In theory, you then have access to Ninja Gaiden II on Switch 2 in perpetuity. That version does not have rewind but seems to offer better visual customization and from my admittedly not-as-well-trained eyes, slightly better emulation.

I adore Ninja Gaiden II. It’s the best playing of the 2D Ninja Gaidens and running around as Ryu through these varied 2D environments with the backdrop of a bonkers story is still a thrill. It’s hard as hell and unforgiving, so the lack of rewind in this release is disappointing especially when it’s available on NSO. The Console Archives version includes both the American and Japanese version, both of which are technically accessible via NSO as long as you have different regional accounts. It’s easy to customize your button layout in the options in the Console Archives version. This is overall a great way to play Ninja Gaiden II.

But that still raises the question of if you have access to Nintendo Switch Online’s NES app, is it worth double-dipping with the Console Archives version? Unless you have very specific demands of your NES emulation, I’d say it isn’t. That doesn’t take away from the Console Archives release of Ninja Gaiden II. This is still a great version of a stone-cold 8-bit classic. It’s just weird. This likely won’t be the last time we see this happen with Hamster’s new Console Archives line of releases and if we do, hopefully it’ll be another situation where whatever direction you go in, you have a rad game waiting you on the other side, whether it’s the Console Archives or NSO version.