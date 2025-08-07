It's a great well but the water is getting a littl low.

Toree is a long running series of inexpensive micro platformers. Small 3D platforming challenges jammed into a bitesized adventure. Toree Saturn continues this trend, but as the fourth release, the Toree formula is getting a little stale.

You play as a small yellow bird named Toree in a series of levels that feel strongly reminiscent of early 3D Sonic the Hedgehog titles. Much of this ties into a new homing move which allows you to zip to certain targets within the environment. Levels are short, linear, fast paced, and each feature a few hard to reach collectibles which add some replay value. It is a game heavily structured around the concept of doing levels as quickly as possible while collecting as much as possible. Toree himself still feels excellent to control. While the game isn’t particularly rich in content, what is there is well designed. The entire game can easily be completed in under an hour. However if you quit midway through, you’ll need to start over from the beginning before you can proceed. You can replay levels you’ve already completed but there is no continue option.

The game looks and runs great on both Switch 1 and Switch 2. That being said, I did encounter some oddly long loading screens at one point. I was not able to recreate these later so it may have been a one off bug. The clean late 90’s art style lends itself well to being able to quickly read levels and spot collectibles in the midst of chaos. Likewise the soundtrack is quite catchy and fits the overall aesthetic nicely.

Like its predecessors, Toree Saturn plays great. But at this point I’m ready for more from this little bird. It's clear that the developer skill is there to do more with these games but they seem to be stuck retreading the same ground. It is well executed, but if you’ve played other games in the series, you know exactly what you’re getting here.