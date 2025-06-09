One of the best jigsaw puzzle video games I’ve ever played.

Wilmot’s first game, Wilmot’s Warehouse, was a wild, fascinating attempt at turning organization into a mind-bending puzzle game. It also was often very stressful. That is decidedly not the vibe of the second Wilmot game: the jigsaw puzzle life sim Wilmot Works It Out. It’s not technically a life sim, but it’s set up around this concept of the blocky Wilmot having a lengthy conversation with the delivery person who keeps delivering puzzle piece set after puzzle piece set. It’s a chill wrapper on this jigsaw puzzle game.

What happens is Wilmot gets a bunch of puzzle pieces, and then you have to move the pieces around to make completed puzzles. Typically you’ll get a new set of pieces shortly after you complete one puzzle. You’ll almost always have extra pieces left over that will be used for future puzzles. The designs you make are often surreal, playing with existing artwork and your expectations. It never gets hard to put things together, but it often gets tricky.

This is an excellent light puzzle game that, while a single-player experience, is also something I’ve had fun playing with my kids, passing a controller around. Wilmot Works It Out rules, and runs well on both Switch and Switch 2.