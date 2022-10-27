If Nintendo won’t make another Kuru Kuru Kururin, it’s time for someone else to make one.

I’m a sucker for an inventive puzzle adventure, so an adorably cute game called Spinfrog where you control a frog piloting a helicopter through thoughtful labyrinthian levels scratches a few itches. Some challenges with the precision might make me pull my hair out a little bit, but more often than not, Spinfrog is a good time, properly evoking its clear inspiration: the forgotten Nintendo-published Kuru Kuru Kururin series.

For those not familiar with the fledgling series of GBA games, which were largely Japan-only, Spinfrog patterns it well. The stick-like helicopter constantly spins and you have to move around while being aware of the spinning blades so you don’t crash into any walls or obstacles. Aiding you is the ability to speed up and slow down as well as some power-ups. A tutorial teaches the basics but within a few of the more than 60 missions, the gloves come off and you need to quickly adapt to maneuvering your copter through tight corridors without crashing.

While the welcoming visuals might make this game seem chill, it will test your ability to nimbly avoid disaster while trying to collect coins to unlock adorable frogcopter accessories. This game is straightforward in its execution and if you’re hankering for the long-lost niche Nintendo franchise Kuru Kuru Kururin, this is likely the best you’ll find (especially since the GBA version’s only active appearance is on the Wii U Virtual Console, which will go away in 2023). I had a good time with Spinfrog, though it doesn’t quite match up to the fun I had playing Kuru Kuru Kururin on Wii U a few years ago. Still, it’s fun even if it’s oft hard and frustrating.