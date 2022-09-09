Oh, what an (own) goal!

Golazo 2 is a return to the classic ‘90s football (yes, it's football, not soccer!) formula and moves away from the modern, more realistic football simulation we see today. At first, I anticipated this to be a fun and fresh take on some good old-fashioned football, without the need to worry too much about tactics, formations, substitutions, offsides, etc. Man, was I wrong...

Golazo offers three modes that are split into two types of football matches. You have quick matches, a world league and an international cup mode. When it comes to the actual matches, you can choose to play an international match on the usual, albeit sometimes strangely coloured, football pitch. You can also choose to play a street match, which I thought would add some fun mechanics. However, this is just the same but with very odd teams to choose from and a 3v3 format.

Given its arcade feel, the look and design of Golazo 2 can be a little more creative and wacky—maybe a little too wacky. Each player looks as though you entered a character creation and hit random over and over again until you found something truly horrifying. Far too many players have a green goatee with dreadlocks that are white at the tips but red everywhere else... and that's one of the more tamer designs! In contrast, the designs for the international kits are truly amazing. Each nation's kits pay homage to some real-world counterparts. One of my favourite homages being the Spain 1994-96 home shirt, a true beauty. Sadly, it's not worn by Pep Guardiola or José Luis Caminero, it's worn by some dude with an orange afro and a bleached white moustache.

If you’ve ever gone back to an old FIFA title from the late 90s or early 2000s, you’ll wonder how you managed to play so smoothly compared to how modern games feel. The controls are sticky, and movement is delayed and unresponsive. Passes need to be inch perfect, otherwise you’ll boot it out or pass it to the other team. It makes for a very frustrating experience, even with the nostalgia attached. Golazo 2 is exactly like this, but with no nostalgia attached to it. The controls are incredibly janky and it feels like they are sometimes playing against you, especially when you are trying to defend. It’s even more frustrating when the opposition - even on the easiest difficulty - have no issue slide tackling you and immediately smashing a goal in top bins.

Golazo 2 is very different from modern football games - and that isn’t a compliment. It brings back the stiff and awkward controls, giving the impression that you’re playing on a very muddy pitch. The CPU, even on the easiest difficulty, feels one-sided at times. I imagine this being a fun pick up and play with a friend, but the poor controls and bizarre aesthetic aren’t making it easy for me to want to even try.