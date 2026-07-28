Heave-ho, Heave-ho, co-op review is a go!

Given the multiplayer focus of physics-puzzle game Heave Ho 2, we’ve decided to approach our review co-operatively as well. Below you’ll find the impressions of Jordan, Joel, and Alex as we each had a chance to check out the game with family and friends.

Jordan:

This was my first experience with the Heave Ho series. Having played games like Ultimate Chicken Horse and Pico Park prior, I do feel like I have some practice with the genre. My first session was in two-person co-op, and my wife and I found the initial snowy mountain stages pretty tricky, and perhaps better played with four people. The more we played, the more familiar we got with the physics, weight, and controls, but it helped that everything looks and sounds so funny as you do it.

The next session, we brought in our two elementary-aged boys and had an absolute blast. We spent time with the outer space and spooky manor stages, and all but the last of these two sets were tough but manageable. More than this, when our kids figured out there was a fart button, chaos ensued, with a good 5-minute delay in anything productive as the two of them farted up a storm. They howled with laughter to see our characters be launched sideways by fully charged up fart explosions. After that interlude of flatulence, we tried out the competitive winner-take-all versus mode, which is new to this Heave Ho sequel. It was first to five points, and the handful of stages/challenges rotate through simply surviving as long as possible, or grabbing a jetpack, blasting off to collect a lightsaber, and then slicing and dicing the competition. We didn't stick with the versus as long, but it's a nice addition to the overall package.

Joel:

Heave Ho was one of those games that sold itself in seconds. The cooperative swing-and-fling fumble platformer with characters that are all hands was a hit in my home. The exhausting teamwork required to climb across, up, and over platforms is blown up by throwing a fart that can send teammates flying into the mix–to much humor and aggravation, depending on how long we’d been trying to beat the level. The awkwardly controlled chaos made the spartan level structure something you could overlook. The collectible items and assist levers add some flavor to boot. It all made for a memorable, quirky fun time.

Heave Ho 2 starts with a brutally hard first world set in a Mt. Everest-like climb, even talking into account a modest skill atrophy. We spent an embarrassing amount of time stuck swinging around snippets of ice perches that can’t be grabbed, but pulling just high enough so that you don’t get jabbed by giant spikes. We pulled through, eventually, but not without some mild disappointment. Once we passed, though, the game opened up to a series of worlds diverse in their structure, with themed challenges that feel more robust than the first game ever was. There are more interactive helper items, like remote controlled drones that an ally can grab on to reach safety. They’re a great way to manage frustration from a less seasoned player, once you get past the mandatory three-minutes of trolling from another. It’s peppered with all sorts of fun personality, like characters with an array of faces and costumes. Best of all is the interactive congratulations screen where players can pull a lever and play a slideshow of actual game moments from your round. Heave Ho 2 is exactly the sequel you’d want, with a little patience required up front.

Alex:

Heave Ho is a staple amongst my friends as far as party games go. We’ve latched on to the silly left hand right hand mechanics, mixed with the zany platforming levels, and the obvious urge to sabotage your friends thrown in. It invokes a perfect party game atmosphere: easy to learn, hard to master, but genuinely one of the best co-op and competitive games in a single package.

So when it comes to a sequel, the bar is already pretty high. Luckily, Heave Ho 2 doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel, it just gives you MORE wheel. That’s right, Heave Ho 2 is just more of the amazing experience of Heave Ho 1, and that’s such a breath of fresh air. I played dozens of hours in the original, so for my time with it, I brought in my partner who isn’t necessarily the biggest gamer, let alone having tons of experience with a controller.

Given that inexperience, she was still able to pick the game up, and play it almost instantly. The controls are just as intuitive, and mechanically it all makes sense. We breezed through the tutorial and were ready to explore the many maps that are available. One stand out for us was the medieval map, where archers were firing arrows at you, which upon landing make you lose all grip. This was a hilarious puzzle for us to figure out, moving along these maps while avoiding the arrows that were flung at us. Luckily, the aforementioned drone mechanic allows players to help each other when things get frustrating, so we never had to struggle too long when we did.

We rarely ended up using the drone, but it was nice to know that this safety net existed for us. The bonus collectables provided extra challenges for us to figure out but we were happy to be able to move past them when things got tougher. The versus mode is another pleasant addition that really gives room to flex your skills, surviving tough levels while also attempting to take each other out with laughable results. The floppy physics really enhance the silliness when fighting each other.

Heave Ho 2 provided new and entertaining premises for us to play with the mechanics, sabotage each other, and broke us into laughter so hard we could barely breathe. Heave Ho 2 takes the perfect formula from the first game, and adds onto it. Sometimes you don’t need to mess with perfection.