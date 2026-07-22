I'm seeing double here. Two Yunas!

Originally released on PlayStation 3, the package of Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster is seemingly available everywhere under the sun, so it's no surprise to see it also receive a dedicated Switch 2 release. What is surprising, and disappointing, is that the Switch 2 version is almost indiscernible from the Switch 1 release. On my Switch 2 home screen, the virtual game cards use exactly the same image and title, and so the only way I knew which version was which was to boot one up and see if it had my 2019 save file from when I originally reviewed FFX HD Remaster. With both remastered packs still on the eShop, it begs the question why anyone would grab the Switch 2 version at all, considering potential discounts on other platforms. With that said, X and X-2 are still well worth experiencing for those who have never stepped foot in the world of Spira.

Final Fantasy X was one of the showcase pieces for the PlayStation 2 hardware back in 2001, a year after that console hit store shelves and after three mainline Final Fantasy games on Sony’s previous home console, the original PlayStation. While FFX is a largely linear turn-based RPG, it does open up near the end with multiple sidequests to complete ahead of the final battle with antagonist Sin. It tells the tale of summoner Yuna’s pilgrimage to protect the world from Sin’s destruction, but also the relationship that develops between Yuna and the game’s protagonist, Tidus. The story remains a standout among not only the Final Fantasy franchise but the RPG genre as a whole, and the unique sphere grid progression system holds up as one of the most memorable elements compared to classic level ups and stat raises. There are scores of touching and endearing moments between the other main characters–Lulu, Auron, Wakka, Kimari, and Rikku–and even if some of the dungeon segments can be frustrating, the world still feels alive and on edge.

Final Fantasy X-2 represents a fairly major departure from its predecessor in terms of both narrative, gameplay, and style. While still a turn-based RPG, it returns to the active-time battle first introduced in FFIV, and features a main cast of only three: Yuna, Rikku, and newcomer Paine. The three characters are sphere hunters who search out video spheres to discover more about Spira and also employ dresspheres as a way of changing classes, like the job system of FFV, and can even switch dresspheres mid-battle if and when the situation demands. The story also plays out in a much more non-linear fashion compared to FFX, with chapters and missions, rather than a single, straight-forward plot. From their airborne ship, they fly from location to location completing missions, fighting off random encounters, and acquiring spheres. It's a lot of fun to visit with characters from the previous game, like Wakka and Lulu, and even just to be recognized as a savior of the world, in Yuna’s case. Still, a bit more patience is required in figuring out exactly what each mission requires and where you need to go, especially with so much of what you can do being optional. For those who loved FFX and want to go back, FFX-2 is a fascinating return and also departure from the more standard RPG plot and structure that came before, and I can't help but admire it for that.

Speaking more technically about this Switch 2 version, there are some subtle distinctions once you get under the hood and spend some time with both titles. For one, the Switch 1 versions display at 1080p compared to 1440p on the Switch 2. While both versions run at 30 fps, there is improved texture filtering present in the Switch 2 games, as you can see right here. Unfortunately, that's basically the end of the story, and given the lack of meaningful updates, it's a shame that Switch 1 owners who already purchased the game can't just upgrade to the ever so slightly improved Switch 2 release.

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster is an excellent package if you just consider the merits of the two games in a vacuum. However, we're seeing a glaring pattern emerge where Square Enix is bringing older titles, RPGs especially, to Switch 2 as full retail releases without any possibility of data carry over or any form of modest or reasonable upgrade path. In a time where anti-consumer practices are becoming more and more the norm, I would hope against hope to see more flexibility from publishers, large and small, to reward rather than punish early adopters and fans who have already supported them. If you're new to Final Fantasy and RPGs or a veteran who's never dabbled with FFX, this is a good place to start, but you can likely find the package on sale elsewhere and wouldn't be missing out on any vital Switch 2 boosts.