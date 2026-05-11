No GPS. No benefits. No escape. Still cosy.

Easy Delivery Co. is one of those games that looks simple, and for the most part, it really is. You’re a little cat delivery driver in a low-poly, snowy mountain town, driving your truck from destination to destination, picking up packages, dropping them off, scraping together some cash to fuel your energy drink addiction, and pretending everything in this town is completely normal…

At its core, Easy Delivery Co. is a cozy driving game. You accept jobs, load cargo into the back of your truck, check the map, and head out across winding roads while lo-fi beats hum away in the background. The simple act of driving from one snowy stop to the next quickly becomes oddly comforting.

The lack of GPS did worry me at first. My sense of direction is usually pretty bad, and I’m used to most games like this telling me exactly where to go, with a massive glowing marker and a line on the map. Easy Delivery Co. doesn’t do that. You have a fairly barebones map, but you need to refer to it yourself, work out where you are, and gradually build your own understanding of the area. What I thought would really take me out of the game soon became one of its best qualities. Over time, I stopped checking the map so often. I remembered turns, recognised buildings, shops, and roads. I slowly felt like I was part of this dark, snowy, low-polygon place.

Things don’t stay in that pick-up, deliver, repeat rhythm forever. The deliveries get longer, cargo becomes harder to manage, and you need to keep an eye on fuel, energy, and the worsening terrain. Eventually, you are worrying about energy drinks, coffee, fuel, and whether that tall stack of cargo is going to slide straight out of the back of your truck the moment you take a corner at pace.

The driving itself, though, feels good. This isn’t a driving sim – far from it, but it's not completely arcadey either. It’s loose enough to make every trip feel relaxed until your cargo decides it would rather be halfway down the road. The physics around taller items in the back of your truck can feel a little harsh, but the game is forgiving enough that it rarely becomes a serious issue. There seems to be no real punishment for not fulfilling a delivery or losing all the cargo. Just cancel that delivery, pick a new one, and carry on.

The part that frustrated me most was the energy system. Having to refuel yourself with energy drinks and coffee makes sense in theory, and it does give the game a light survival edge, but it can become more irritating than interesting. I reached a point where I was spending all my money on stocking up like the apocalypse was coming, just so I wouldn’t have to keep circling back to a vending machine. Coffee helps, and brewing it yourself is a nice touch, but I still found the constant top-ups annoying, interrupting the otherwise smooth delivery flow.

There is a story here, although the game doesn’t exactly force it down your throat. Early on, you encounter a dog who begins pulling you into the stranger side of the mountain and its surrounding areas. From there, Easy Delivery Co. starts revealing more about this area, and the secrets in the snow. If you want, you can chase the objectives and see the story through in a handful of hours, but I wouldn’t recommend rushing it. It plays out quite nicely when you give it room to breathe. Deliver some packages, enjoy the small chats with shopkeepers, check in with the dog when you feel like it, repeat.

That’s where the coziness really shines. Kick back, listen to the radio, take delivery after delivery, drink an alarming amount of energy drinks, and simply exist in this town for as long as you feel like it. Underneath it all, though, there is a creepy, almost Silent Hill-esque emptiness to everything. You are constantly picking up packages from shopkeepers, but deliveries are left outside silent homes, and the wider town feels abandoned. That emptiness never really fights against the cozy delivery loop, though. It just sits there in the snow and keeps you company while you crack on.

Easy Delivery Co. is not a perfect game. The resource management can grate, the cargo physics occasionally feel a little mean, and players wanting a more “guided” experience may find the laid-back structure a little too loose. But as a dip-in-and-out game, or something to play while half-watching something else, it absolutely works. More importantly, it has a very specific mood and commits to it. Somehow, delivering packages in a dark, snowy town has never felt so appealing.