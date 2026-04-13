Hack 'n Shoot

While Pragmata’s first trailer intrigued me, when it was originally revealed in 2020, it did strike me as a tad generic. A guy taking care of a little girl and a sci-fi setting wasn’t something that I was lacking in my games. And I think, especially looking back at that original trailer, that Pragmata was struggling to find an identity of its own as well. Only when I played the demo a few months back could I begin to see how it was shaping up to try something original. Having now finished the full game on Nintendo Switch 2, Pragmata is a delightful surprise that I enjoyed from beginning to end. While its story will not blow your socks off, the core gameplay is satisfying and keeps you on the edge of your seat. It is Capcom embracing the return to the experimental era of the GameCube and Xbox360 but keeping its focus on singular mechanics. In short, Pragmata is excellent.

Hugh Williams is stranded on the moon after responding to a distress signal from a research lab, where he joins forces with Diana. Diana is a Pragmata, a unique experimental android that has the personality of an eight-year old but is capable of hacking and accessing systems on the Moon. The Delphi corporation has been using the moon for designing androids and all sorts of objects with Lunafilement harvested from rare resources. However, the main computer, IDUS, has gone rogue and seemingly all workers have vanished from the station. Armed robots stand in Hugh and Diana’s way as they try to find a way back to Earth and understand what has happened. At the core of the story is the relationship between Diana and Hugh. Diana as a blank canvas is curious and wants to learn more about the world around her. While Hugh is dismissive at first, he slowly begins to teach and cooperate with Diana as they form a special bond. The game takes its time to build on that foundation and there’s plenty of great character moments with the two of them–in particular when collecting Earth memorabilia for Diana to play with and having small conversations back in their shelter.

But where their connection is felt most is the gameplay. Pragmata uses a truly unique combat system where you simultaneously control Hugh and Diana. The robots are practically impervious to bullets, but Diana can hack them to open their armor, which allows Hugh to unleash a wide variety of weapons. Whenever you target an enemy, a small grid appears that uses the face buttons to guide a cube along a grid to reach the goal. If you pass through specific nodes, Diana deals additional damage or enhanced effects that will give you an edge in combat. You can use several weapons including heavy weapons like a shotgun or a long-distance laser, but there’s also supporting weapons like a riot gun to make enemies fall to the ground or a special shotgun that removes obstacles from the hacking grid. This interplay is at the heart of Pragmata and it honestly never got boring. Especially once you can upgrade your loadouts and have to face large groups of enemies, battles can be tense and overwhelming. Reloading in particular takes time, which naturally flows into you using Diana’s hacking abilities to give yourself an opening. It is such a good combat system that will require all of your attention. This is particularly true when new types of robots with different defenses or hacking grids start popping up. We’ve gotten so used to straightforward third-person shooters, but Pragmata tickles my enjoyment of puzzle games just enough for me to never feel like I’m playing on autopilot.

The art direction also deserves special attention. The research stations on the moon are incredibly varied: from a biome filled with replicated trees and nature, to dashing across the lunar surface while trying to avoid touching the ground as it draws attention from enemies. A lot of care and effort went into establishing the world of Pragmata. Logs explaining what the researchers have been up to and their frustrations about corporate control and the reliance on AI feel particularly apt in 2026. There’s of course some science-fiction leaps of logic around, but overall they help to set Pragmata apart, especially when the static white corridors make way for glitched out lunafilament fabricators that have gone berserk. The level design is fairly linear, but there are a lot of optional rooms and collectibles that will test your skill in combat as well as perception. I’d be remiss to not mention the excellent boss battles as well, which are spectacular in both size and scope, but also in the way they all have varied techniques that you’ll need to deal with in both the hacking and the shooting.

On Switch 2 the experience is pleasant enough. Visuals absolutely have taken a hit, rendering most of the game in a lower resolution with the exception of the HUD elements. Forgoing the crisp look from other versions to focus on a steady gameplay experience works most of the time. By the end of the game, I definitely experienced a lot of frame drops, in particular when using the scan ability to find missing collectibles. Yet, it was never so bad as to keep me from playing the game. It looks much better in docked than handheld, but given the easy pick-up-and-play nature of Pragmata I was never too bummed to switch from the TV to handheld mode. There’s little in terms of settings and tweaks to prefer visuals over framerate, but in all honesty the game feels at its best when you’re managing both the combat and hacking grid with a steady framerate. If you truly want to experience the best visuals, Switch 2 isn’t the platform for you. However for Nintendo-only fans this is some great optimization by Capcom on par with their recent work on the Resident Evil games.

Pragmata is like a return to a different era of AAA game development–something like Vanquish, Õkami, or Mirror’s Edge, games that really didn’t require sequels but had their focus on a sole aesthetic and core gameplay loop. Games that didn’t throw a hundred things at the wall to see what would stick. Pragmata is so refreshing in that sense. It has some phenomenal set pieces and boss battles that have lingered in my mind for the past week. While the overall story fell a bit flat for me personally, I had so much fun spending time with both Hugh and Diana. It made me go back to check out some of the postgame content. I hope that Pragmata becomes a path forward for Capcom. While they have been going back to the well and redefining a lot of their long-running series, it makes sense that Pragmata stands on its own. It is a fresh idea honed to near perfection and I would love to see what else this team can do. Whether you’re playing on Switch 2 or any other system, Pragmata is a great time.