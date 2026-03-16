The best argument for mouse mode.

It's been a while since I’ve had as much trouble landing on a score for a game as I have with Shadow Tactics. Ultimately, a substantial factor in your enjoyment of this game will come down to how you’re playing it. Are you using a controller, or the Switch 2’s mouse mode?

Shadow Tactics is a real-time strategic stealth game. From an overhead view, you control a variety of unique units through large levels. Each unit has unique abilities that make them more suited for one situation or another. For example, your starting character can throw a shuriken to take out enemies silently from a distance. However, he’ll need to get to that fallen enemy and retrieve it before he can use it again. Another can lay traps on the ground for unsuspecting enemies to wander into, or draw them over with her flute. No one unit is overpowered, so you’ll need to take advantage of each to cover for the weaknesses of the others.

This is a game that expects you to fail, a lot. There is very little margin for error, even compared to other stealth games. Every move through a crowded area, or enemy killed without detection feels like immediate cause for a quicksave. In fact an on screen prompt appears anytime it's been more than a minute since you saved. When playing in mouse mode the SR and SL buttons on the non-mouse Joy-Con are mapped to quicksave and quickload respectively. It is a very clear indicator that Shadow Tactics wants you to try things, fail, and immediately have another go. It is a gameplay loop that can very quickly become frustrating, especially if you feel you’re struggling more with controller mapping than level design.

My first experience with Shadow Tactics was with the Switch 2 Pro Controller. I felt the game was clunky, awkward, and just not fun to play. As I pushed through, I decided to try out the mouse mode, and it transformed the game. In an instant, the game changed from endless button combos and radial menus to a straightforward interface. If I wanted to use an ability I could simply click it, or push its associated hotkey on the opposite Joy-Con. It felt like playing with a mouse and keyboard. It was immediately clear that this is how Shadow Tactics was built to be played. Suddenly I had no trouble quickly swapping between characters to pull off complex combo actions. I had an easier time navigating the map, and as a result, a better awareness of enemy patrol patterns. Don’t get me wrong, Shadow Tactics is still a difficult game, but in mouse mode it becomes a satisfying difficulty rather than a frustrating one.

One thing that mouse mode doesn’t clear up is some uneven difficulty scaling. Difficulty spikes abound in odd places. For example, I’d argue that the opening level is more difficult than the next couple that follow it. It can also be somewhat vague what exactly an enemy can see or not at any given time. You can drop a marker on the ground to highlight any time an enemy can see that spot, but that will include a segment of their viewcone that won’t see you if you’re crouched. But you can’t always see the viewcone of every enemy at all times making the marker more or less useless. Visibility based on height is also vague and seemingly inconsistent. In one stage I could hop between carts and be completely invisible, whereas in other stages I could be easily spotted on the roof of a building.

There is plenty of fun to be had with Shadow Tactics but be prepared for a lot of trial and error. Playing with the standard controller setup I found to be frustrating, and nearly caused me to put the game down. On the other hand, Shadow Tactics may just be the best argument we’ve seen yet for mouse mode on Switch 2. It is transformative to the point that I almost feel like the game ought to specifically recommend it to the player on startup. Underneath all of that is an interesting, though at times inconsistent, stealth game full of unique characters and scenarios. Just be sure to have a clear surface available mouse mode and plenty of patience as you whittle away at the challenge.