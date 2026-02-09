Multiple blasts from the past, with an odd Switch 2 upgrade.

The Bomberman franchise has provided hundreds of hours of both single but especially multiplayer entertainment. The series has had a special place in my heart all the way back to the NES original, which launched in North America in 1989. When Super Bomberman came out and was bundled with the multitap, it was a game changer for my elementary school friends and me in terms of our after school and weekend hangouts, and the recent release of Super Bomberman Collection from Konami brings me right back to those youthful days of yore.

This explosive compilation combines Super Bomberman 1 through 5, and then throws in Bomberman 1 and 2 for good measure. You'll forgive a bit of a history lesson, but that's one of the most fascinating aspects of Super Bomberman Collection: the third, fourth, and fifth 16-bit titles never got released in North America. Super Bomberman 3 did see a PAL release, and it also happens to be a title I experienced in bootleg form near the end of the Super Nintendo's lifespan. A music room option and art gallery are particularly worthwhile additions for longtime Bomberman fans, like yours truly.

From the start screen, you can choose to hop into one of the five Super games or find the two NES titles and the aforementioned art and music offerings within a separate menu. Each Super Bomberman has its own separate Boss Rush mode with three difficulty levels. The experience of owning each game is well represented here: you have access to single-player, multi-player, and even the original box and manual. The single-player stories can be enjoyed with save states, rewind, and a handful of display options. There’s little doubt that the Collection represents a full and definitive way to experience these SNES (and NES) era games.

For Bomberman purists, it's easy to appreciate the subtle changes made to the formula across seven games in Super Bomberman Collection. Given that the final three SNES/Super Famicom games stayed outside of North America, it will be many players’ first encounter with them, and of course it's the addition of rides and mounts that drastically impacted both single and multiplayer. I absolutely adore the kangaroo creatures--named Louies–from Super Bomberman 3, but some of the new power-ups, rides, and mechanics in 4 and 5 are also pretty neat, like the Bomb Tank and its sticky bullets or the non-linear stage progression specific to Super Bomberman 5.

All this said, if you're lukewarm on Bomberman, this collection isn't likely to change your mind. There’s a lot of repetition built into the story modes (“story” used very loosely here), despite the neat evolution of the formula from Bomberman (NES) to Super Bomberman 5. As someone who grew up with these games, it's been a blast to return to them, but without online multiplayer, the overall value of the package is slightly diminished. In an odd twist, the Switch 2 version of Super Bomberman Collection comes at a higher price compared to, or a paid upgrade from, the Switch version. What you appear to be paying for is the GameShare feature and 4K visuals. It's an unfriendly separation of SKUs for a package that largely appears a labor of love.

Super Bomberman Collection showcases some of the best Bomberman gameplay the franchise has ever seen. If you have friends or family for local co-op or competitive play, there are a lot of options, stages, and features to explore. While I will continue to bang the drum for thoughtful compilation releases, of which this is definitely one, more online connectivity would have been a great addition to the package. Perhaps best enjoyed in short bursts, Super Bomberman Collection is the best Bomberman release since the Bomberman 64: The Second Attack!