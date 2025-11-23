A fairly flavorless roguelike.

The glut of run-based games makes comparison inevitable, so it’s becoming harder and harder to stand out in these rogue-ish seas. The gross-out aesthetic of Morsels reminds me of The Binding of Isaac, and with both being roguelikes, the gameplay is similar as well. What differentiates the addictive standouts of the genre from the more forgettable is often feel, precision, and impression, rather than markedly new mechanics. Unfortunately for Morsels, no matter how much you bite off, the flavor seems to dissipate far too quickly.

The premise sees you playing as a tiny mouse who enlists up to three partner “Morsels” to help it through a series of top-down sewer-based dungeons. Once you run out of Morsels, the run ends and you’re sent back to the beginning. Progression is limited to unlocking new potential buffs/abilities to find during gameplay, so to keep making it further you’ll have to rely on your skills and slowly accumulating knowledge. I emphasize the more glacial gain of knowledge because there’s a noticeable lack of tutorials and instructions about the different objects, events, and abilities you encounter. Trial and error is fine, to an extent, but it’s overkill here. Some of the interstitial encounters between dungeon floors have mini-games and propositions to consider, which add some variety but can be equally inscrutable.

Of the dozen or so Morsels I’ve spent multiple runs with, each one has a couple unique moves to stand out from its peers. Some have short range projectiles coupled with a special ability that can trap enemies inside a bubble; others have dash moves or singular, more precise shots that require aiming and patience. One of my favourites is a mushroom Morsel who summons near-endless copies of itself that can run into enemies to damage them. What genuinely dampens the fun variety of Morsels is that both your standard shot and special move both have their own cooldown meters, and so the twin-stick shooter-adjacent gameplay starts and stops like a broken traffic light. It feels antithetical to the gameplay not being able to attack more freely all of the disgusting creatures that litter each dungeon.

I’m happy to give any roguelike or lite a try to see if it hooks me, and after successfully completing my first run, I knew that my stomach was already full of Morsels. If you enjoy its gross, purposefully ugly style and love everything run-based, you’ll probably get a kick out of Morsels. In such an oversaturated genre, there are plenty more appetizing offers to satiate your hunger.