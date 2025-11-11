This one’s for the young’uns.

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party is a baffling video game. I’ve spent a chunk of time playing it with my kids and while they are enchanted by it, I just don’t understand why this exists. It’s a cute little licensed game filled with a ton of Sanrio characters. You can play asinine games of tag with Hello Kitty, Keroppi, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamaroll, and many more. At its core, I expected it would be a fun little game I could sit down and play with the family.

This is a game of tag that can only be played with up to two players. Every round includes six “challengers” (the name for those not wanting to be tagged) and two hunters. Players can’t be on the same team. It’s always a competition, and unless you’re in the position where you have two copies of the game and can do multi-system local play, it’s a split-screen experience that calls to mind the screen-watching days of old multiplayer games. The hunters have a limited time to tag/capture the six challengers. Challengers can rescue each other if they’ve been caught. Each one of the 35 different characters has a special ability (though a lot repeat). They’re all animated adorably at least. Visually, the game looks pleasant.

In addition to the regular ol’ games of tag, you can romp through 70 different missions that task you with hiding or seeking different characters with harder and slightly tweaked parameters. This is your main way of unlocking new characters, both through unlocking them by beating missions and also earning in-game jewels that can be used to unlock accessories and characters.

As an adult playing this game, I’m bewildered. It’s a game of tag for two people. I don’t think it’s that great, but it’s weirdly charming. And I can’t fully knock it too much because my kids love it. They’re both grade-schoolers and one of them was Hello Kitty for Halloween this year. Their taste might not be fully refined, but this is the type of game that is made for them more than it is for me. They enjoy playing against each other (though they don’t understand why they can’t be on the same side) and they enjoy cheering each other on in the mission mode. Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party succeeds at what it’s trying to do, in that it’s a vehicle for young fans to engage with Sanrio characters in a familiar game. It’s not a great adaptation of that game, but who doesn’t love running around with Tuxedosam.