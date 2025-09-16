A Quick Rally Romp On The Go

Racing games in the arcade were typically a special occasion when accompanied by a cabinet that included a seat, a wheel, a gear lever and a set of pedals. Rally based games were a little harder to come by. While the Outruns, Crusin’s and Too Fast Too Furious street racers were a dime a dozen, you really had your work cut out for you if you were searching for something in the dirt and gravel area. Sega had a near monopoly with its Sega Rally series, which has been the standard of comparison in recent days with so many casual rally games on offer. Rally Arcade Classics from NETK2GAMES is the latest in a series of non-simulation rally games that have been sent to satiate our appetite for dust and snow racing mayhem: Rally, being that it is focused in the world of WRC, and Arcade, as this is a racing game that is light on ultra realistic physics and there is little to have to maintain as far as fuel, tires and crew. Then finally, Classics, as the cars featured in this game are at least some 20 years old.

Going into a review of this game, I was expecting some sort of campaign mode and one off skirmishes; however, before we can jump headlong into unlocking cars and tracks, we need to get our licenses sorted first. Yes, much like Gran Turismo, in order to race in different types of series, you need to pass a number of course tests to unlock a given mode via its star point system. You get stars for completing License events and races. Races are unlocked as you accumulate stars as well as additional license tests. If that wasn't enough, there is also a credit point system which you accumulate from wins. These can be used to unlock more vehicles.

While there is a straight arcade mode that has you clearing opponent racers on a given stage, again, you must accumulate points to unlock cars. I hope you like driving a classic Mini (I actually owned a 1973 Morris Mini with a 4 on the floor gear box for a few years), because that's all you have to start with, although the vehicles are not using licensed names (more on that later). In all, there are 44 cars to toy with on 48 different tracks, meaning there is a lot to unlock so you better get started. In that quest, you have a tour mode, a rally mode, a section for licenses, an arcade option, time trials and special condition events, so there's no lack of events to try and each mode is pretty self explanatory. The licensed races are mercifully short but trying to master each one for a gold cup can certainly be time consuming, especially when learning the arcade-like physics but the cars do have an odd sim like heft to them that you will be reaching for that e-brake to get your front wheel drive rally bucket around that hairpin.

To expand on the included Events, Tour mode is separated into chapters that can be unlocked with licenses. Events within tour mode can be separated into Time attack, Versus (but not multiplayer?) mode, Drift events and regular rally racing events (accumulated time over a couple of races in a given locale). Rally mode is divided by countries for a racing campaign which also has three trophy series, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Arcade has you facing 14 drivers over 4 stages. Your mission is to overtake them all before the finish line.

The cars themselves in true racing game fashion are separated by their drive wheels for events: Front, rear and all-wheel drive. As mentioned, the starter vehicle, the Mini Cooper, is referred to as “Kopper”, The Rally Golf is called “Wolf” and the Ford Escort is called Esword, and this play on the actual car names goes on and on (Selica vs Celica?). The car designs are done well enough in that they certainly look like the cars they are supposed to be and while the graphics are solid, I feel like a more grainy filter would have served to evoke the classic rally arcade feel (I’m talking Sega Naomi hardware here). As such, they are not pushing any hardware limitations in the polygon department but the visuals are still pretty decent: just enough detail in the background and vegetation without bogging down the old Switch. The not so serious physics combined with simple yet effective car design and sound offer up an arcade like experience.

The races themselves are not very long. They make for a bite sized, as advertised, arcade racing experience. The co-drive calls out simple instructions for upcoming turns and hazards as you would expect in a rally event. Random weather effects like night time darkness, fog and thunderstorms sprinkle some surprise elements to the events and they are done well. I like being able to change the camera view to better survey what is ahead as the default view chase camera is a little limiting. I find the semi overhead view a la Art of Rally to be the best for being able to see what you are about to drive into. Right and left triggers are your go to for acceleration and brake with an e-brake button being available to swing your rear around the corner when the chassis isn't cooperating. The physics are pretty standard which may sound boring but it means no surprises for the most part. The brake, however, does feel over boosted at times and modulating it is tricky, but otherwise the controls are fine.

Add in some daily generic arcade pop synth music and we have the makings of a quick and dirty (pun intended) racing game that is easy to pick up and put down. that doesn’t prevent the game from having some depth with the licensing points and accumulation of credits for unlocking additional game play. Even if you are locked into the Nintendo Switch eco system, it is still a competitive field and while Rally Arcade Classics does a lot well, it doesn't do them better than say, Art of Rally or the V-rally series, even if RAC does offer more game modes and locales. The end result is an above average racing experience. It’s definitely not a bad game but it lacks a certain je ne sais quoi that would keep me returning in lieu of competing titles. If you have played out your digital copies of the aforementioned games and hunger for a new experience, Rally Arcade Classics is indeed worth your time and money for a quick rally romp on the go.