In Sickness, Health and Love

Some games are incredibly difficult to talk about. Not because I’d rather not spoil anything (I do) but rather because giving a broad mechanical description of how a game is designed or played goes fundamentally against the intent behind a game. If anything about And Roger peaks your interest based on its visual style, that should be enough of a safe bet for you to pick up this title. It’s emotional, haunting but also uses game mechanics in such a way that it elevates the entire experience in a way that is rarely seen in games.

As much as I want to say about the game and its characters, the briefest of overviews is this. In And Roger you’re playing as a woman, through several chapters of her life. The game uses buttons and sliders that you’re asked to move around in order to make the woman interact with her surroundings. It could be as simple as moving a slider back and forth in order to simulate the act of brushing teeth, or touching buttons in the correct order to perform simple tasks like washing your hands. The game finds plenty of creative ways to build on top of these mechanics, especially as the story progresses and you start making sense of why the game has chosen this particular control scheme.

It’s rare for me that a game makes such a strong impression from the first minute and keeps that momentum going up till the very end. Not just because of the subject the game tries to talk about, which can be particularly hard hitting if you’ve ever had to take care of a loved one, but also because of its clean and gorgeous art style. The best comparison is the game Florence, which used a similar method. But I do think that the team behind And Roger has learned from what does and does not work for such a particular game. Playing with your expectations, twisting the narrative and still making sure that heartwarming moments leave a lasting impact.

And Roger is a short game, but mostly because I was simply unable to put it down after playing through the opening chapter. Walking the tightrope between some of the darkest subject matter we can experience in life, toying with the expectations of the player and yet still showcasing the warmth and love of human connections during these dark times. It’s especially challenging to explain why And Roger is probably one of the most memorable experiences of the year. For a tale like this, to be told in this particular way just makes sense. It’s medium and message working hand in hand and building on one another. No fat needs to be trimmed, no minigames for the sake of expanding the time spent with it. And Roger might be another one of the perfect examples of why games aren’t just art, but elevate our conception of what art can be, and how it can explore our own humanity. Frankly, it’s a fantastic feeling to be reminded of every once in a while and I’d urge you to seek it out for yourself.