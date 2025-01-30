Putting The Adventure Into Animal Crossing

Taking us back to 2020, people flocked to the breakout Switch hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a life-sim island game where you gather resources to build houses as well as friendships. These new neighboring inhabitants became your best friends, and amidst the pandemic, that’s something that everyone sorely needed. Daily friendly interactions and endorphin-releasing tasks are some of the more poignant bullet points on the list of many that made Animal Crossing: New Horizons lightning in a bottle. Yet, it never really hit for me.

Bringing us forward to 2024, I was given the opportunity to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure on the Nintendo Switch at Summer Game Fest, and I was quickly enraptured. Its use of the Hello Kitty IP to create such a warm and welcoming environment for players drew me in, but then it expanded further with a massive island map to explore. I was excited for the future, especially since it was already a hit on Apple Arcade, with a year's worth of content waiting to transfer over. The one thing that stuck out back then though, was the performance, which really left something to be desired. Inconsistent frame rate and hitching were just a few issues to name, but I can happily say that those worries are almost entirely solved.

Starting off our adventure into the Hello Kitty world, we are given our own personal customizable avatar, then we are quickly dropped out of a plane into the aforementioned island. From here it’s a smattering of quests to find your friends, collect items, and unlock more and more sections of the sizable map. Finding and meeting the characters is a quick and easy process of exploration, but they come with such varied personalities that I always wanted to learn more from them. Badtz-Maru is a mischievous but also conspiracy-having cool guy on the island, always willing to trade comic books with you. Pochacco is a fitness enthusiast who wants to get you hyped on photography. They even have guest character Retsuko, the angry, metal music loving red panda from the Netflix series: Aggretsuko. Considering I’m someone who feels completely ambivalent towards the Hello Kitty franchise, this was all new to me.

The characters are lovable, fun and all bring something new to the table. What really drew me in though was the exploration. The island is actually pretty big, with a lot of activities strewn about to keep me active. With Animal Crossing, I felt the fun was a little too passive for me, but here, I was always hunting for new items, quests, and characters, making new discoveries along the way. The world map is peppered with resources, upgrades, and a lot of activities that span foot races, mini puzzle dungeons, photo ops and even mine cart rides. Usually these kinds of games can overwhelm me, but this was that perfect sweet spot of content. My exploration usually led to a new dungeon or even an entirely new part of the map. It felt a little more engaging to me than what I had experienced previously in other similar games.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure also continued to expand in unexpected ways for me. Every time I felt like I had explored most of the island, I’d discover the haunted island or interwoven underground mines, or even the under sea kingdom. The progression pacing is set in such a great way that you never really finish an area, before the next is unlocked, complete with (of course) more new characters, quests, challenges and crafting materials. It was honestly kind of surprising how much this hooked me in.

Dipping deeper into the mechanics, generally speaking Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a scavenging game, finding all sorts of items littered on the ground in every nook and cranny. Climbing a volcano will most assuredly lead to a rarer crafting material, while strawberry boxes found all around the island can be gifted to certain friends. It’s a really satisfying loop of exploring for new materials to complete quests, craft or gift to friends to boost friendship levels to unlock new cosmetics or quests. Crafting is great for making new tools for exploration, or even crafting furniture to decorate homes similarly to Animal Crossing. Rarely did any material go to waste.

The dungeons, on the other hand, are similar to Breath of the Wild. Bite sized mini puzzles that teach a new mechanic, awarding a special chest once completed, and an optional hidden chest for the more intrepid. They are inoffensive little one-offs that are breezy but forgettable. I actually found that there weren’t nearly enough of them, and wanted more from this part of the island's features. Still, there’s a lot more to discover in the game with cooking, bug collecting, hat trading, egg photography and so much more. Each time a new mechanic was introduced, I was excited to re-explore the island with a new goal that recontextualized what I was seeing.

That also speaks to the live service aspect of Hello Kitty Island Adventure itself. There are daily login bonuses, quests, and a steady stream of event updates that will introduce even more to the already bustling island. This can be seen on the original Apple Arcade release which has been going strong with updates since its original release in 2023. On top of the promise of lots of future content, it seems that developer Sunblink has also figured out the frame rate issues and muddy visuals that plagued the Summer Game Fest Switch demo. The game’s frame rate does a good job at staying steady for the most part. but there is still some choppiness in certain gameplay transitions. It’s not perfect but a giant improvement. The visuals are also crisp and look as good as Animal Crossing did on Switch.

As someone new to the Hello Kitty franchise, I have fallen in love with Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It provides the charm of an Animal Crossing game, but focuses on the exploration, creating moments of adventure and fun across the way. Taking a mine cart ride through a volcano with your friends is a blast, and wandering through a haunted house with Kuromi the goth character is hilarious. The frame rate and visuals have seen a vast improvement from previous demos. While I do wish there were more of certain activities like the dungeons, I cannot wait to log back in to see what new adventures will await my next year of updates. Hell, I’m excited to log back in to do my dailies! I always kind of understood the Animal Crossing series, but Hello Kitty Island Adventure is what I’ve always wanted them to be. At this rate, I better start shopping at the local Too Cool store for Badtz-Maru merch. That character just gets me.