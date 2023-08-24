A Shotgun wedding between Chess and a firing squad.

Shotgun King is a roguelike that uses the classic game of Chess as its base, but takes that turn-based gameplay, then adds a shotgun and double-edged progression to the mix. The end result is a delightfully simple and addictive load of buckshot that fans of "just one more run" will definitely want to "checkmate" out.

After a brief tutorial, you hop right into the game's main mode, a 12-level sequence that will more often than not end in failure. With many run-based experiences, that's the name of the game: trial and error until you get better. Equipped with a shotgun, you play as the black King, and your objective is to destroy the white King. Standing in your way are pawns, rooks, knights, and bishops. After level 3, a single queen joins the fray, and that's when the difficulty takes a noticeable jump.

Following loose Chess rules, the enemy pieces take turns coming after your king, with their speed ratings determining when each will make a move. Shotgun King does an amazing job of showing who's moving next and giving the player chances to make a couple mistakes along the way. Specifically, the default setting allows you to be blocked from making two moves that would end your run, and these two "shield" icons replenish after every success escape from danger. The balance between wanting to shoot down enemies while avoiding danger is thoroughly compelling, and I had a tough time putting the game down before finally making it through all 12 stages.

Between stages, you have to choose between a pair of double-edged swords: you get one black card that provides a buff to your side, and one white card that benefits their side. You must choose a pair to continue, and this makes every stage slightly different from the last. More enemy pieces might enter the fray, they could be stronger or faster, or they could become empowered in a variety of situations that occur mid-stage. Fortunately, you’ll also gain an advantage, like a more powerful shotgun blast or a wider spread, more shells in the chamber, or even magic wands that can be used to deal damage to specific–possibly distant or sheltered–enemies. In some circumstances, cards on either side will be deactivated, to your benefit or detriment, and so that’s another wrinkle to contend with. These card mechanics go a long way towards making each run feel unique.

Completing the standard 12-stage Throne Mode unlocks a couple things. First, you attain “Rank 1” and can attempt “Rank 2,” which adds an extra challenge at the beginning of your next run. Second, you unlock Endless Mode, which lets you see just how many stages you can make it through before succumbing to the army of white pieces on the other side of the board. Completing at least 15 stages in Endless Mode opens up Chase Mode, and here you’re positioned in the center of the board and must defeat waves of enemies that gradually appear from all corners of the screen. Dozens of achievements to seek out add even more replay value, making for an unexpectedly robust experience.

Shotgun King has a surprising amount of depth hidden under its fairly basic premise. It puts an entertaining roguelike spin on a well-worn board game, and the result is a match made in checkerboard heaven (not to be confused with Checkers itself). Without a doubt, there’s frustration to be found in drawing cards that don’t really synergize with each other, putting you into seemingly unwinnable scenarios. That said, runs are generally quite short, under 20 minutes in most cases, and so it’s easy enough to start right back up again after a loss. The presentation is quite clean and straightforward, but there’s a strong flash of light that accompanies the defeat of the enemy king–not something that normally affects me, but I did turn it off in the settings menu. It might not be a certain checkmate, but Shotgun King kept me in check more often than not, and it’s a pleasant and worthwhile distraction that deserves a spot among the higher tiers of run-based Switch games.