A futuristic, cyberpunk action-RPG that hits more often than not.

ANNO: Mutationem has a title that makes you think it could be anything, but its unique presentation and solid cyberpunk setting and story make for a genuinely satisfying adventure. Using a 2.5D perspective, the game takes you through a variety of future set locales, many of which ooze with crime noir style. The gameplay alternates among adventure game-type exploration, light puzzle-platforming, and action-based combat, and it's a mixture that mostly works. A few visual concerns, in addition to some typos and awkward lack of transitions, are frustrating but don't majorly detract from an enjoyable 8 to 10-hour main story.

Protagonist Ann Flores wakes up in her room and after an encounter with her hologram partner Ayane, and a few fetch quests, she sets out on a journey to discover the whereabouts of her brother Ryan. The plot is largely told in a linear fashion, but multiple sidequests are available in each major hub area. These side missions are very much optional, but they allow you to acquire money, upgrade parts, and other objects. From the starting area of Skopp City, you'll encounter Dr. Alan Doyle, who is helping you find a cure for an affliction called Entanglelitis that turns Ann into an unstoppable, uncontrollable killing machine. It's actually Ryan's pursuit of a supposed cure for Ann's disease that gets him in trouble, so those two primary objectives end up being intertwined. Overall, the plot and characters do a good job of keeping things moving, and I was genuinely interested to see how the story would wrap up.

While some of ANNO: Mutationem's dialogue is voiced, much of it is not, and the main issue with this is that the text size is both incredibly small and can't be adjusted. For such a narrative-heavy experience, not having an option to adjust the font size is a major misstep, one that certainly dissuaded me from exploring more of the world and pursuing the side quests. A specific issue exemplified the game's presentation problems when I tried to boot up a New Game+ file: the message indicating what actually carries over was cut off on both sides, making it unclear exactly what progress you bring forward. I do like the pixelated look of the world, even if it doesn't do the characters any favors in close up, but the accessibility options need work.

In terms of the action side of the game, which reverts to an entirely 2D perspective, you'll switch between platforming segments with some simple puzzles and fast-paced combat that involves dodging, slashing, and shooting. You can craft and find items that restore your health or heal status effects, in addition to different types of grenades. Basic attacks come in three varieties: quick sword and double blade slashes, great sword swings, and ranged weapons, like pistols and rocket launchers. The short swords are great for taking out weaker enemies, while the great sword is better equipped to take down opposition shield bars, leaving them open to a finishing strike and more damage to their actual health bar. The ranged ones require specific ammo, which you can also craft, and are good for flying targets and specific boss encounters. Overall, the combat feels satisfying and offers a reasonable challenge, but enemies can be real damage sponges if you don't regularly improve your equipment in town or through certain vendors and use the two types of experience to fill out your skill tree.

While the first half of ANNO: Mutationem sees a regular transition between different city environments and even a bar-themed mini game, the second half consists mainly of dungeon-like underground spaces, making it less likely that you'll have access to stores and crafting spaces. There are teleporters you can use to move between different areas, but these are more useful for returning to and completing side quests. I'd have liked to see a better cadence in switching between outdoor and interior spaces. The neon-splashed city areas are much more appealing than any underground lab or sewer system you find yourself in.

I was intrigued by ANNO: Mutationem when it came to other platforms earlier this year, and the Switch version seems to largely offer the same experience but with added portability. Its interesting story and decent challenge, in addition to some compelling world building make a strong case for adding the game to your digital library; a free eShop demo is also available for those who want to dip their toes in first. If you can stomach the miniscule text size and a somewhat flat middle portion of the story, ANNO: Mutationem offers an enjoyable and brisk cyberpunk-flavored adventure.