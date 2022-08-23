Stop me if you've seen a platformer like this before.

RITE is a single-screen platformer with more than 160 levels to test your jumping and timing acumen. Divided into five worlds, each with its own color scheme and musical theme, the game plays pretty much how you might expect. With tight controls and a simple presentation, it's easy to get into RITE, even if it might not have the variety to keep your attention for too long.

From the main menu, you start the game and access the world selection screen, but only the Rite of the Jungle world is available at the outset. After you complete all of the stages in one world, the next one opens up. One exception to this is the fifth world, which can only be accessed after collecting all 20 tokens in every previous stage: a grand total of 2560 tokens.

The goal in every level is simple: collect the large token to open the exit door and then make your way there. A secondary objective is in collecting the 19 other smaller tokens. This task is what really adds to the challenge, especially when you have to navigate a series of obstacles and then retrace your steps back to the exit. Attempting to end each of your runs are buzz saws, spikes, and swinging axes, but not much else.

There are no bosses or enemies to deal with, and even though every stage is enjoyable to run through, they do all start to blend together after a while. Smart level design can only take you so far in a single-button, single-screen platforming game. It would have been nice to see a new mechanic or gimmick when you moved to the next world, but the change is much more cosmetic than practical. Even though the running, jumping, and wall jumping are tight, the lack of a few other moves to pull off or at least some kind of twist to deal with is noticeable.

Ultimately, there's nothing wrong with RITE. It's perfectly all right. But there's nothing that makes it stand out from the scores of other platformers on Switch. As the eShop ocean grows ever wider and deeper, it's harder and harder for games of any genre to make an impression, let alone rudimentary platforms like this. While I certainly had some fun with the dozens of levels I played, the game isn't one that will stick in my memory. Being polished and playing well isn't enough on a platform with so much competition.